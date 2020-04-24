8,726 cases and 168 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sketched out details of the plan to reopen the state’s economy Friday a few hours before the Tennessee Department of Health gave its daily coronavirus update of 8,726 cases – a one-day increase of 460 cases, or 6%.

There have been 168 deaths from coronavirus. On Thursday, The department reported 170 deaths but said the lower number on Friday results from a data entry error. There have been 808 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and 4,370 have recovered from the virus. Tennessee has tested 131,298 people.

The state is planning more drive-thru testing locations this weekend and Knox County has a special Saturday testing at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Most state parks reopened Friday, but the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has not set a date to reopen.

While Lee and top aides spent 45 minutes outlining new guidelines, there are no plans to enforce them. “We think that the consumers will enforce them, the business community itself will enforce them, the industry groups that have influence and impact and developed guidelines for industries, that’s how this is going to be enforced,” Lee told reporters.

Nationally, the death toll has crested 50,000.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 8,726 as of April 24, 2020, including 168 deaths, 808 hospitalizations and 4,370 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. [A data entry error on 4/23 was corrected causing the number of deaths to decrease by 2.] pic.twitter.com/UGGJCozaHU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 24, 2020