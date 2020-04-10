98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some 98 people have died of coronavirus in Tennessee and the number of cases statewide have grown to 4,862, the Tennessee Department of Health said Friday.

There have been 536 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,145 people have recovered. There have been 62,799 tests administered in the state.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 154. There are now 35 active cases in the county as of April 10, down from 42 on Thursday.

The Tennessee Board of Education voted Thursday on emergency COVID-19 rules detailing how to proceed with the school year. One change the emergency rules change for education policies is that students won’t be given an unexcused absence or reported as truant due to any absences while the schools are closed.

The pandemic’s effect on the economy and the state stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has sent unemployment claims skyrocketing. “It’s not reason to panic, for certain, it’s a reason to be prudent both health wise and economic wise,” said Bill Fox, Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 4,862 as of April 10, 2020, including 98 deaths, 536 hospitalizations and 1,145 recovered. For more county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/D40ncfQ4nP — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 10, 2020