Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County double in 1 week, no new deaths reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The reported active COVID-19 case count in Knox County has more than doubled in the last week. New data released Wednesday brings the county’s active case count to 414.

The Knox County Health Department reported a total of 198 active cases and two new deaths on July 14. The department reported 216 new active cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the weekly data update on July 21.

Just under 49% of Knox County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to climb across the state. A state senator and the lead epidemiologist with the Knox County Health Department says they aren’t surprised by the recent spike in cases.

Tennessee takes down alternative COVID-19 care sites “To think that somehow Tennessee will be spared this next wave of the Delta variant, I think is just being very naïve and being hopeful and not really facing reality,” said State Senator Richard Briggs. “With things like school starting back, and university students coming back, you’re taking a lot of people and putting them in one close environment. So we expect those cases to increase, but we’ve also put things in place to make sure that we’re prepared to handle that,” said Roberta Strum, a lead epidemiologist with KCHD. Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

Knox County COVID-19 data overview as of 7/21:

414 active cases

650 total deaths

1,431 total hospitalizations

43,104 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

46.63% of Knox County Residents are fully vaccinated (7/20)

