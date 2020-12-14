Active COVID-19 cases in Sevier, Blount counties top 1,000 for the first time

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The same day the state announced it had received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment later this week, a few more populous East Tennessee counties reported more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Knox, Blount, and Sevier counties all make up for most of East Tennessee’s larger city populations, school districts, travel, and tourist destinations. The three counties in the East Tennessee area also are reporting the highest active case counts.

On Monday, with the latest data available as of Dec. 13, the total number of active COVID-19 cases for the three counties were:

According to data shared by the state on its COVID-19 data dashboard, Blount and Sevier counties reportedly had more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began in March.

Also on Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the state has received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday.

The official cause of the uptick in active cases in these areas had not yet been addressed by public health officials.