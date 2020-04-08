Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health released gender, race and ethnicity data on Wednesday of those who have been infected with COVID-19.

This comes after TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a Tuesday media briefing that state epidemiologists had been looking at the data on an individual basis. Wednesday was the first time the data had been compiled in aggregate.

The state shared the data along with the Wednesday case count update.

Across the state, females make up 51% of the positive COVID-19 cases and 46% are male. There are 87 cases pending verification according to the health department.

White, non-Hispanic or Latino patients are leading the state in case count numbers but there were still thousands of pending cases.