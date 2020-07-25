Alcoa City Schools announced someone has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Alcoa City Schools announced that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school. This announcement posted on Twitter Saturday morning.
The school system says that contact tracing has been completed and anyone who has been in close contact with this person will be notified by the phone messaging system and email within the next 24 hours.
“If you are notified, your child will need to quarantine for 14 days unless you produce a doctor’s note or negative test result saying you can come back sooner. While quarantining your child may not attend school or any school activities. However, they should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.”Alcoa City Schools
The school system also says that, if you do not receive a call or email in the next 24 hours, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual.
“We will continue to update you daily and if you have any questions please feel free to contact us. Thank you, have a wonderful weekend and GO TORNADOES!”Alcoa City Schools
