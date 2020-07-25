Alcoa City Schools announced someone has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Alcoa City Schools)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Alcoa City Schools announced that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school. This announcement posted on Twitter Saturday morning.

The school system says that contact tracing has been completed and anyone who has been in close contact with this person will be notified by the phone messaging system and email within the next 24 hours.

“If you are notified, your child will need to quarantine for 14 days unless you produce a doctor’s note or negative test result saying you can come back sooner. While quarantining your child may not attend school or any school activities. However, they should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.”

Alcoa City Schools

The school system also says that, if you do not receive a call or email in the next 24 hours, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual.

“We will continue to update you daily and if you have any questions please feel free to contact us. Thank you, have a wonderful weekend and GO TORNADOES!”

Alcoa City Schools

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter