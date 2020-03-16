Breaking News
‘Prepared not scared’: Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

The Seattle-based company said the job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter