AMR & Rural Metro taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the number of coronavirus cases spread, first responders are on the front lines of the pandemic.

AMR and Rural Metro are taking precautions.

At the beginning of every shift, every employee must fill out a questionnaire to check on any health issues as well as have their temperature checked.

Any employee who is feeling sick, regardless of the reason, will not work.

No visitors are being permitted at the agencies’ facilities.