Anakeesta announces temporary closure due to coronavirus pandemic

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Adding to the growing list of East Tennessee tourist attractions suspending operations is the outdoor adventure park, Anakeesta.
The park announced Thursday it is temporary closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure begins Sunday.
“In light of the current situation with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Anakeesta has decided to temporarily close our 70-acre outdoor open-air park. Beginning Sunday, March 22nd we will stop operations. We will continue to monitor the situation weekly to determine an appropriate date to reopen. We feel this decision is in keeping with our social responsibility to the community and look forward to welcoming back our valued guests in the future to enjoy the beautiful mountain views and family tree top adventures.”Anakeesta
Several Sevier County tourist attractions have announced their opening postponements and closures amid coronavirus concerns in recent weeks: Dollywood, The Comedy Barn, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and other dinner shows, Gatlinburg Skylift Park, Ober Gatlinburg and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, to name a few.
