CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County EMS is offering monoclonal antibody therapy clinics for county residents who have been approved to receive the COVID-19 treatment. The therapy is being offered during morning clinics and is free of cost.

All potential monoclonal therapy recipients must be approved by a physician, who must fill out and submit the necessary paperwork to EMS at least 24 hours before the treatment is scheduled to be administered. The antibody treatment will not be administered without all paperwork having been completed by a physician.

The paperwork can be found on the Anderson County EMS website at www.andersonems.com.

“We are not accepting any drive-up patients. You do have to have an appointment,” said Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet.

Anderson County EMS gained approval from the state to provide the injections. Two county residents have already been treated at the clinics. Neither has had complications from the treatment.

“I’m very proud of our EMS Team for setting up this treatment option for our citizens,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “They have gone above and beyond and are appreciated enormously.

“We want to thank the state of Tennessee for approving our ACEMS program and making the injections available for citizens. We especially want to thank our Anderson County Board of Commissioners for authorizing the program, and also authorizing the use of our Senior Center parking lot to make this important treatment possible.”

Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a vaccine. It is a treatment for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. The treatment must be administered within 10 days after symptoms first appear. The treatment can help the body produce antibodies for itself.

The clinics are offered at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot of the Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center, 96 Mariner Point Drive, in Clinton. Patients will stay in their vehicles during the entire treatment and observation period, which can take up to two hours.

Those who have appointments will be contacted by an EMS employee the day before your scheduled appointment time to explain the process that will occur.