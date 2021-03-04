Another cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at UT sorority house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at a Greek sorority house at the University of Tennessee.

University officials said the cluster at the Sigma Kappa house involved just two cases and 32 close contacts. UT defines a cluster as five positive cases and/or 20 close contacts.

The cluster at the Sigma Kappa house is the fourth that has been identified in the last two weeks. Officials identified a cluster involving one case and 26 close contacts at the Phi Mu sorority house on Friday, Feb. 19.

Clusters at Alpha Delta Pi and Delta Gamma were identified on Feb. 18. A cluster linked to the living arrangements at the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house was identified on Feb. 15.

The cluster designation does not mean that the Greek organization did anything wrong. The houses in Sorority Village are designed as communal living spaces making for a number of close contacts to a potential or positive COVID-19 case.