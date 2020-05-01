Athens nursing home says 17 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – A McMinn County nursing home says the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled.
The Life Care Center in Athens said 17 more employees have now tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of employees who have tested positive now stands at 29.
The number of residents who tested positive remains at 58.
Two residents have died.
Residents of Life Care Center of Athens who have tested positive are separated from residents who’ve tested negative and employees who test positive are being told to stay home. The center has also paused admissions.
