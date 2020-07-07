Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate tweeted Monday that “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
In an interview with MSNBC Monday she said she was still processing the diagnosis, but explained why she got tested.
“My husband literally has been sleeping since Thursday, which is just not like him,” Bottoms said. “So I decided we should all get tested.”
She said the results come two weeks after they took another test, which came back negative.
“It’s a shock because what I’ve seen with him is not out of the ordinary for seasonal allergies, which are just about year round allergies in Atlanta,” Bottoms said. “I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is. We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take – we wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands – I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”
Bottoms said she feels fine, and, other than exhaustion, her husband isn’t suffering from any other notable symptoms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
