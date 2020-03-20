Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, according to a social media video he shared Friday.

“I became symptomatic a few days ago; I got my test results back today and they are positive,” Underwood said. “It’s been kicking my (expletive).”

Underwood, who appeared in Season 23 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2019, urged others to self-quarantine for their own good and the good of their loved ones.

“For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough,” Underwood tweeted. “Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed.”

Underwood said he is self-isolating in Huntington Beach, California, at his girlfriend’s family home.

“I tend to be a pretty optimistic person and I look for silver linings in situations,” he wrote on social media. “My thought today: ironically our earth will probably be the cleanest and healthiest it’s been in a very long time after these next few months.”

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter