‘Backlog’ of COVID-19 cases since January includes Knox County residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —A statewide health care provider reported a backlog of 3,200 COVID-19 cases to the state during the weekend.

The Knox County Health Department said some of the cases date back to January and of the 3,200, 297 are county residents.

“Please note, only 20 of these cases had their specimen collected in the last seven days,” the health department said in a news release.

The county health department held its final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The county reported 396 new confirmed cases Monday. That includes new cases from Saturday and Sunday. There are 763 active cases among Knox County residents.

Since March 2020, 42,690 cases of the virus among county residents have been confirmed. The department has reported 625 deaths from the virus.