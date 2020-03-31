Ballad Health: 3 Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital team members test positive for COVID-19

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced Tuesday that three team members at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release, hospital officials said in part, “The affected team members work in direct patient care roles; however, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has taken increasingly stringent measures to proactively safeguard its patients from the infection, including tightened visitation restrictions, increased personal protective equipment (PPE) use and heightened focus on hand hygiene.”
Ballad is asking anyone who has been inside the hospital on March 20 through 31 to be ‘especially vigilant’ for symptoms of COVID-19.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523, available 24 hours a day.
