Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Ballad Health: 3 Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital team members test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health announced Tuesday that three team members at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, hospital officials said in part, “The affected team members work in direct patient care roles; however, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has taken increasingly stringent measures to proactively safeguard its patients from the infection, including tightened visitation restrictions, increased personal protective equipment (PPE) use and heightened focus on hand hygiene.”

Ballad is asking anyone who has been inside the hospital on March 20 through 31 to be ‘especially vigilant’ for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523, available 24 hours a day.

SEE ALSO: Ballad Health reports first coronavirus-related patient death

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020"

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office"

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63"

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse"

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive"

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast"

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock"

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order"

Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms"

Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail"

First Knox County COVID-19 death

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Knox County COVID-19 death"

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories