Baseball glove makers apply for waiver in order to make masks during COVID-19 pandemic

NOCONA, Texas (KXAN) — Baseball glove company Nokona Ballgloves is asking the state if they can make facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic in its North Texas factory.
The company hopes to get an essential business waiver to allow them to produce masks, and Rob Storey, Nokona’s executive vice president, says they have all the materials to make it happen.
“Our people are our number one asset and by converting over to the masks this gives us the opportunity to give those people busy and employed and helps them out while hopefully helping out the community and the country,” Storey said.
Right now, the company is making prototypes and drafting a distribution plan, and if approved to make masks, Nokona will keep its staff working.
Nokona has been making baseball gloves since 1934.
