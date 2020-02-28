Better Business Bureau: Beware of coronavirus scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to beware of a new scam that uses the coronavirus to steal your money and personal information.

The scam usually begins on social media or in an email. The message is usually telling you about a new vaccine that prevents or cures coronavirus. They tell you that there is only a limited supply of the vaccine so you have to act fast and order it.

They will ask for your credit card information or direct you to click on a link that will download a virus to your computer.

Tony Binkley, President and CEO of the BBB of Greater East Tennessee says there is no vaccine for coronavirus and you should never give your credit card information to an unknown source. Sometimes the scammers will call your phone impersonating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO).

“They’re not going to reach out to individuals asking them for money or to click on a link. That’s just not going to happen, so if you get a call from somebody that says they’re from the CDC or the world health organization, its a scam.” Binkley said.

If you have received a phone call or email like this, you can report it to the BBB here.

