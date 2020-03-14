Bijou & Tennessee Theatre temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bijou and Tennessee Theatre announcing temporary closures due to coronavirus concerns.
The Bijou Theatre says it is temporarily closing its venue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Bijou is canceling and/or postponing events from March 13 through March 31.
” As concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting many parts of the U.S. (and our region) have escalated, it is imperative we consider our patrons, artists, staff, and community’s health. As a pro-active measure to curb the spread of this virus, the Bijou Theatre Foundation will be canceling or postponing our upcoming events from Saturday, March 13th to Tuesday, March 31st. We will notify our patrons if this hold is extended.”The Bijou Theatre
The Tennessee Theatre also announcing a temporary closure to its venue.
The theater will be closed through Monday, April 6.
“The Tennessee Theatre always prioritizes the safety and security of its audiences, artists and staff, and this includes health safety. As things are changing rapidly around this situation, we will give an update regarding the re-opening of the Theatre on Monday, March 30.”The Tennessee Theatre
” We are making every effort to reschedule affected shows. For shows that are canceled, tickets purchased through authorized ticket sellers (Ticketmaster and the Tennessee Theatre Box Office) will be automatically refunded in full at the point of purchase. No action is needed to receive the refund. For postponed shows, patrons should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled performance date, once determined. If patrons cannot attend the rescheduled date, they may contact the box office for a full refund.”The Tennessee Theatre
Events currently affected according to Tennessee Theatre
- America – March 14 (canceled)*
- Knoxville Symphony Orchestra – March 19 and 20 (canceled, but will be live broadcast on WUOT on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30)
- Brian Regan – March 22 (postponed; new date TBD)
- Big Ears Festival – March 26-29 (canceled)
- Itzhak Perlman – March 31 (postponed; new date TBD)
- Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles – April 1 (postponed; new date TBD)
- A Bronx Tale – April 3, 4, and 5 (postponed; new date TBD)
- Mighty Musical Monday featuring Mark Fox – April 6 (canceled)
- Celtic Women – June 2 (postponed; new date TBD)
The Clarence Brown Theatre on the University of Tennessee’s campus has canceled Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s performance of Hamlet; along with some upcoming shows and events as well being canceled or postponed.
