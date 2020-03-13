1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor issues guidance for gatherings, schools, employees amid coronavirus pandemic SEC suspends spring sports, Tennessee postpones Orange & White football game
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Blount County Chamber of Commerce holds coronavirus panel discussion for local businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Chamber of Commerce held a panel discussion to address concerns from the public about how COVID-19 is impacting local businesses.

Some of the topics of discussion included sanitation methods in places of business, employee sick leave, and keeping a business afloat as the economy slows down.

The panel was made up of representatives from local companies that serve large portions of the community such as Blount Memorial Hospital, Mcghee Tyson Airport, Blount County Health Department and more.

“We saw a need for the community to give them applicable and accurate information about how the coronavirus may be affecting both the community at large, our business and industry sector as well as our government services and officials in the area,” said Trevis Gardner, Blount Partnership Board Member.

The panelists answered questions and shared cleaning practices that they have implemented to keep the public safe. For more information on coronavirus in Tennessee, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter