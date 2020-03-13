Blount County Chamber of Commerce holds coronavirus panel discussion for local businesses

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Chamber of Commerce held a panel discussion to address concerns from the public about how COVID-19 is impacting local businesses.

Some of the topics of discussion included sanitation methods in places of business, employee sick leave, and keeping a business afloat as the economy slows down.

The panel was made up of representatives from local companies that serve large portions of the community such as Blount Memorial Hospital, Mcghee Tyson Airport, Blount County Health Department and more.

“We saw a need for the community to give them applicable and accurate information about how the coronavirus may be affecting both the community at large, our business and industry sector as well as our government services and officials in the area,” said Trevis Gardner, Blount Partnership Board Member.

The panelists answered questions and shared cleaning practices that they have implemented to keep the public safe. For more information on coronavirus in Tennessee, click here.

LATEST STORIES