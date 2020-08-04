Blount County Schools to switch to hybrid learning model for two weeks

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Schools will switch to a hybrid model for two weeks of learning that will see the number of days children attend school in-person reduced in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Blount County has had 1,120 cases of coronavirus, according to statistics released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. Some 870 of the cases were reported during July.

In consultation with the Blount County Health Department, Blount County Schools will switch to a hybrid learning model for students who did not opt for online-only schooling for two weeks beginning Friday, Aug. 7, the system said in a post on Facebook.

Students will attend school in-person two or three days per week and complete online learning on the weekdays they are not at schools. Student schedules will be determined by the first letter of their last names.

Kindergarten stagger start will continue as previously announced from Monday (Aug. 3) to August 14. Kindergarten students should attend starting Aug. 17 by the alphabetical groupings listed above.

Assignments will be provided for the days students are not present in the school building. Attendance will be taken daily.

Students with last names L-Z can pick up meals on the evenings of Aug. 10 and Aug. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at their schools for up to two breakfasts and two lunches for each child. Students with the last names A-K will have the opportunity to pick up meals Aug. 11 and Aug, 17 from 5-6 p.m. at their schools for up to two breakfasts and two lunches for each child.

Blount County Schools originally returned to school on Wednesday, July 29.