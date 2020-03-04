Blount Memorial Hospital: Patient tested for coronavirus, awaiting results from lab

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was tested at Blount Memorial Hospital Tuesday for the coronavirus and was advised to “self-isolate” while officials wait for results.

A spokesperson with Blount Memorial Hospital reported that as of March 4, no individual had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and no patients were hospitalized under suspicion of coronavirus at the hospital.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, the hospital tested one person for the coronavirus with the guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lab samples were taken and sent to a lab in Nashville per the CDC’s direction.

Hospital officials are awaiting the results of those tests.

The patient was directed to self-isolate at home until the test results are available, per guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health.

No further information is available at this time.

