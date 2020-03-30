BlueCross BlueShield warns members of coronavirus scams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is warning its members that scammers are taking advantage of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The health insurer said reported scams include unsolicited phone calls that could be an attempt to fraudulently gain personal information. BlueCross BlueShield is urging members and customers not to give personal information to these callers.
“We want to advise all of our members to be wary of phone calls or emails asking for their health plan and personal information for coronavirus testing kits and vaccinations,” Julie Boerger, vice president and chief compliance officer, said. “BlueCross will not call you to schedule testing or vaccinations for the coronavirus – and if you receive a call, it’s a scam.”
Examples of possible scams include:
- Phone calls asking members for their subscriber ID/bank account information for free testing and/or services to cure or prevent coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Door-to-door solicitation for coronavirus testing and prescribing products to cure or prevent COVID-19
- Bogus advertisements for vaccinations or medications to treat COVID-19
- Phishing emails from impersonators of the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to solicit personal information
- Advertisements offering health products such as teas, supplements or oils that are ineffective against COVID-19
As of March 27, the Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for COVID-19 testing at home.
Anyone receiving a suspicious call should report it to the BlueCross Fraud Unit at 1-888-343-4221.
Members may visit cdc.gov or tn.gov/health for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
