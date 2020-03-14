Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley committed to continuing services amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boys-and-Girls-Club-Logo-TENNESSEE-VERTICAL-RGB-1_1533583065187.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley says they’re committed to continuing to provide services to those that will continue to work during COVID-19 concerns, especially with school’s announcing temporary closures.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley knows our services are crucial to children and families in our community. We meet many essential needs of our families, including providing meals, educational support, and a safe space. Thus, we are committed to continue services in our Clubs during this situation,” Bart McFadden, President & CEO, said. “For now, we will continue to be open with regular hours at all sites. This will allow parents of our members to continue working regular hours and enable us to continue to meet the needs of our kids and keep them actively engaged in positive activities. We will aggressively monitor the ongoing situation and continue consultation with medical professionals to make any necessary adjustments as this evolves.”

“The decision by the Boys and Girls Clubs to remain open during a time when many institutions including schools are closing is a bold step by a strong management team to better serve the students, parents, families and the community of Knoxville. In part, the decision is based on using Ionogen’s non-toxic sanitation and disinfection products which are extremely powerful against all viruses, including COVID-19. Combined with proper training of staff, the Boys and Girls Clubs are providing facilities that are safe and have been effectively disinfected against COVID-19. Ionogen is proud to be a partner in this effort,” adds Bergein F Overholt, MD -Chairman, Board of Ionogen.

They say that adjustments to provided services may be required as conditions continue to change.

Information on speaking to your child about COVID-19 and updates on community services can be found at https://bgctnv.org/covid-19-updates-from-bgctnv/ and will be updated regularly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues"

State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus"

Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms"

First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus"

How to talk to your children about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to talk to your children about the coronavirus"

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter