Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley committed to continuing services amid COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley says they’re committed to continuing to provide services to those that will continue to work during COVID-19 concerns, especially with school’s announcing temporary closures.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley knows our services are crucial to children and families in our community. We meet many essential needs of our families, including providing meals, educational support, and a safe space. Thus, we are committed to continue services in our Clubs during this situation,” Bart McFadden, President & CEO, said. “For now, we will continue to be open with regular hours at all sites. This will allow parents of our members to continue working regular hours and enable us to continue to meet the needs of our kids and keep them actively engaged in positive activities. We will aggressively monitor the ongoing situation and continue consultation with medical professionals to make any necessary adjustments as this evolves.”

“The decision by the Boys and Girls Clubs to remain open during a time when many institutions including schools are closing is a bold step by a strong management team to better serve the students, parents, families and the community of Knoxville. In part, the decision is based on using Ionogen’s non-toxic sanitation and disinfection products which are extremely powerful against all viruses, including COVID-19. Combined with proper training of staff, the Boys and Girls Clubs are providing facilities that are safe and have been effectively disinfected against COVID-19. Ionogen is proud to be a partner in this effort,” adds Bergein F Overholt, MD -Chairman, Board of Ionogen.

They say that adjustments to provided services may be required as conditions continue to change.

Information on speaking to your child about COVID-19 and updates on community services can be found at https://bgctnv.org/covid-19-updates-from-bgctnv/ and will be updated regularly.