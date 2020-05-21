British army veteran to be knighted after raising millions for health workers

LONDON (AP) — A British army veteran who shuffled the length of his garden 100 times to raise funds for the National Health Service is to be honored with a knighthood.

Tom Moore received a special nomination for the honor from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, just weeks after he raised 33 million pounds ($40 million) for completing a challenge to mark his 100th birthday.

His simple determination and promise that “tomorrow will be a good day!’’ cheered a nation in lockdown.

“Col. Tom’s fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,’’ Johnson said.