FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WATE) — Officials with Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are wanting people to be aware of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The U.S. Army base posted on social media that the ID CARD/Deers section of human resources at the Soldier Center is closed to due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Watch our Facebook page and website for more information as it is available. 2/2 — FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) November 22, 2020

Anyone who recently visited the facility is asked to take preventative measures, including self-isolation.

