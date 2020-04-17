Busch offers year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Busch Beer is offering a year of free beer to couples whose weddings were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company says that while wedding plans “may be on ice for the time being” they still want to give wedding gifts to America’s happy couples.

To qualify for the free beer, couples must post a photo together and explain how they’re planning to celebrate their big day when it eventually arrives. Photos must be posted using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 1.

250 winners will be selected in a random drawing on May 2.

Those who are not getting married can still participate in the sweepstakes by tagging a friend and using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Busch merchandise. Those 50 winners will also be selected on May 2.

Click here for the sweepstakes complete rules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment, studies show"

Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump reverses course on power to 'reopen' states amid virus"

Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger, grocery union calling for government to recognize workers as temporary ‘first responders’"

General Motors completes first set of ventilators

Thumbnail for the video titled "General Motors completes first set of ventilators"

Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy"

Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville mayor releases statement on proposed Knox County plan to reopen"

103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Thumbnail for the video titled "103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky"

Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners react to Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs' 6-week phased reopening plan"

Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maryville College opening dorms for Blount Memorial staff"

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs talks about his phased reopening"

Nashville woman sewing masks for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville woman sewing masks for children"

Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lessons learned by health care field during COVID-19 pandemic"

Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Department of Health working on high-priority cases of COVID-19"

Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood reducing salaries, furloughing workers until it reopens"

Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: Virus determines when US can safely reopen"

TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA video shows destruction of high voltage line, towers during tornado in Chattanooga area"

Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump claims 'total' authority to reopen economy"

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter