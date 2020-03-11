Camp Koinonia announces cancellation amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Camp Koinonia announced the cancellation of its 2020 camp along with the meet and greet that was scheduled for Thursday, March 12, amid coronavirus concerns.
They say this cancellation is the result of them acting out of an abundance of caution.
They’re planning to resume camp in 2021.
