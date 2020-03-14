Campbell County Public Schools announces changes to their school schedule

Breaking News
Bijou & Tennessee Theatre temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Public Schools announces some changes to their school schedule.

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office said Friday night it was notified by the county health department that a person had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Campbell County Public Schools, these are the current changes in their schedule:

  • Monday, March 16, 2020 – No school for students. In-Service Day for Teachers. Regular workday for all classified staff.
  • Tuesday-Friday, March 17-20, 2020 – No School
  • March 23-March 27, 2020 – Spring Break
  • Monday, March 30, 2020 – Students return to school
  • Thursday, April 9, 2020 – Regular day of school – Not an in-service day.

