Campbell County Public Schools announces changes to their school schedule

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Public Schools announces some changes to their school schedule.

The Campbell County Mayor’s Office said Friday night it was notified by the county health department that a person had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Campbell County Public Schools, these are the current changes in their schedule:

Monday, March 16, 2020 – No school for students. In-Service Day for Teachers. Regular workday for all classified staff.

Tuesday-Friday, March 17-20, 2020 – No School

March 23-March 27, 2020 – Spring Break

Monday, March 30, 2020 – Students return to school