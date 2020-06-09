CDC: Americans misusing bleach to combat COVID-19

(WATE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Americans are misusing bleach in an effort to fight the coronavirus.
The CDC says an internet panel surveyed 502 people last month and found out that 39% of the people admitted to incorrectly using bleach and other cleaners and disinfectants.
The survey also said that 19% of them said they wash their food with disinfectant, 18% used it on their skin, while 10% said they sprayed the products on their bodies.
Then there are 4% of people surveyed admitted to drinking or gargling bleach or other disinfectant solutions.
The CDC states these are high-risk practices; they warn against doing any of these, and they could cause adverse health effects.
