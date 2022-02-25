KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New CDC guidance saying masks aren’t necessary where COVID-19 levels are low doesn’t apply to Knoxville or Knox County as defined under the requirements. COVID-19 Community Levels are still considered “high” in most Tennessee counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Friday that say while people may still choose to wear a mask at any time, counties where the COVID-19 Community Level is considered “low” are no longer advised by the CDC to mask up.

Only three of 95 Tennessee counties – Shelby, Tipton and Fayette – have COVID-19 Community Levels rated “low” by the CDC. A total of 17 counties are rated “medium.” The CDC says those with weakened immune systems should talk to their doctor about wearing a mask. Mask wearing while indoors in public is still advised in 75 counties where COVID-19 Community Levels are considered “high.”

Could the relaxed CDC guidance mean an end to the federal court-ordered mask mandate in Knox County Schools? Knox County Law Director David Buuck said it’s too early to tell, but it’ll be up to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer who first issued the preliminary injunctions requiring Knox County Schools to mask up.

“We have to read the entirety of their report,” Buuck said of the new guidelines. “Also, there is no trigger for the injunction to cease. Judge Greer still holds the key to the castle.”

The CDC rates the COVID-19 Community Levels of every county in America by analyzing hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The four East Tennessee counties rated “medium” by the CDC include Scott, Cumberland, Morgan and Bledsoe. Residents of those counties that are considered high risk for severe illness should consult their health care providers about precautions they should take, including mask wearing.

The agency is still advising people in about 37% of all U.S. counties, including schoolchildren, wear masks indoors in public where the risk of COVID-19 is considered “high.”

According to the Associated Press, CDC transmission-prevention guidance has shifted to focus on new rates of COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests over the previous week to determine advisories since July.

Now, the CDC looks at a combination of three metrics:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days

Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days

The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules.