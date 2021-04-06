CDC updates disinfecting guidelines, encourages to continue to protect yourself

(WATE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to protect against COVID-19.
Disinfection is only recommended in indoor-setting schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 24 hours.
They also say in most situations with no COVID-19 exposure, scrubbing with soap and water is good enough, rather than harsh disinfectant sprays and wipes.
CDC: Clean and disinfect
- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If someone is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19, disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Use a household disinfectant product from the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19) external icon according to manufacturer’s labeled directions.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
CDC: Protect yourself
Important Ways to Slow the Spread
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
- Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.