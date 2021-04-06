CDC updates disinfecting guidelines, encourages to continue to protect yourself

(WATE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to protect against COVID-19.

Disinfection is only recommended in indoor-setting schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 24 hours.

They also say in most situations with no COVID-19 exposure, scrubbing with soap and water is good enough, rather than harsh disinfectant sprays and wipes.

CDC: Clean and disinfect

Clean frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If someone is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19, disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Use a household disinfectant product from the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19) external icon according to manufacturer’s labeled directions. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Use a household disinfectant product from the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19) external icon according to manufacturer’s labeled directions.

CDC: Protect yourself

Important Ways to Slow the Spread