CDC updates disinfecting guidelines, encourages to continue to protect yourself

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to protect against COVID-19.

Disinfection is only recommended in indoor-setting schools and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 24 hours.

They also say in most situations with no COVID-19 exposure, scrubbing with soap and water is good enough, rather than harsh disinfectant sprays and wipes.

CDC: Clean and disinfect

CDC: Protect yourself

Important Ways to Slow the Spread

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter