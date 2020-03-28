CHART: How coronavirus cases have grown in Tennessee counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The chart below shows an animated look at the growth over time of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health has been reporting COVID-19 case counts daily by county since March 10, 2020.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- 1,373 coronavirus cases in Tennessee, Tennessee Health Department reports
- Patient dies, 23 others hospitalized after Gallatin nursing home evacuated
- Trump considering quarantine for NY, NJ and Connecticut
- Walmart offering no-contact services for payment, pickup and delivery
- ‘Don’t come here.’ Desantis: Checkpoints at state lines to keep travelers from COVID-19 ‘epicenters’ out of the Florida
- U.S. hotspots grow as virus cases surpass 640,000 globally
- WATCH SOON: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- 4th coronavirus patient dies in Tennessee
- Stimulus Check Calculator: How much money will you get?
- Kentucky governor asks Kentuckians to limit travel to Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier Co. mayors ask visitors to ‘stay at home’
- Patients evacuated from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing