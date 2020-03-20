KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here is a chart that shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee by day.
The chart uses the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily confirmed case count of COVID-19 cases.
(Can’t see the chart? Go here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: East Tennessee companies, tourist attractions continue to suspend operations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Washington hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields
- CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day
- Italy’s virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden
- Lyft looking to add food, medical supply delivery options
- Kohlâ€™s closing all stores in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms
- Alabama closes all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic
- TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus
- Coronavirus extends across West, Californians must stay home
- Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
- Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Willie Nelson and friends are the latest to offer free, online concerts