CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day

RENTON, Wash. – A hospital system in Washington is making face shields for medical workers using office supplies to help with a shortage of medical protective gear.

According to CNN, 20 administrative staff members at Providence St. Joseph Health system made over 500 face shields using marine-grade vinyl, foam, tape, and elastic.

Jennifer Bayersdorfer, the hospital group's senior vice president for clinical quality, said staff members bought materials at various craft stores and Home Depot to assemble the shields in a conference room.

Officials are working on kits that can be used by volunteers to assemble face shields at home. The hospital said it plans to start making masks as well.