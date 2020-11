CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee sheriff’s office is continuing to take precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend on social media that on-site visitations will be suspended until further notice due to the rising amounts of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Online visitation is still available at this time.

We’ll continue to bring updates on when on-site visitations will resume as they become available.