Classic Dolly Parton songs made available online during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton is working to make your time during the coronavirus pandemic a little easier.

The country music icon is now making 93 of her classic hits, available to listen online.

That includes songs like “Jolene,” “Little Sparrow,” “Better Day,” “Halos and Horns” and six popular albums available wherever you stream music.

Dolly made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter, saying she hopes these songs “bring some light into your life during these hard times.”