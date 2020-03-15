Clinton City Schools offers free breakfast & lunch to any student during school closures

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Clinton City Schools says they will be serving free Grab and Go breakfast and lunch to all students during school closures at North Clinton Elementary School.

Any student 18 or younger can come to eat, the school system says that you don’t have to be a Clinton City student to eat either.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. & lunch will be served from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If you’re an adult, you can eat too, breakfast, however, will be $3, and lunch will be $3.50.

All kids can eat for free, they just need to be present in order to receive their tray.

“Please take advantage of this wonderful opportunity regardless of if your child attends a CCS school. We want to ensure all students have healthy meals during this time of crisis.” Clinton City Schools

LATEST STORIES: