Coronavirus: Second case found at Wampler’s Farm Sausage after testing

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The workforce-wide testing conducted after an employee at Wampler’s Farm Sausage tested positive last week has yielded one new positive COVID-19 case, officials announced Monday.

Wampler’s Farm Sausage announced Monday it had received results from the Loudon County Health Department’s testing of employees for coronavirus. The new round of testing confirmed one new case, the second at the facility after one employee tested positive on Thursday, May 7.

The two employees worked in separate departments and had no interaction at work, said Ted Wampler, Jr., President and CEO of Wampler’s. He added that the virus is not spread through food and that the products are safe. Wampler’s will continue to operate under established sanitation policies and maintain social distancing as much as possible to protect employees.