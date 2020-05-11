Coronavirus: Second case found at Wampler’s Farm Sausage after testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The workforce-wide testing conducted after an employee at Wampler’s Farm Sausage tested positive last week has yielded one new positive COVID-19 case, officials announced Monday.

Wampler’s Farm Sausage announced Monday it had received results from the Loudon County Health Department’s testing of employees for coronavirus. The new round of testing confirmed one new case, the second at the facility after one employee tested positive on Thursday, May 7.

The two employees worked in separate departments and had no interaction at work, said Ted Wampler, Jr., President and CEO of Wampler’s. He added that the virus is not spread through food and that the products are safe. Wampler’s will continue to operate under established sanitation policies and maintain social distancing as much as possible to protect employees.

“Everyone needs to realize that what they do as individuals, away from the workplace, is what determines if the workplace is safe or not. Our employees are essential. They always have been to our operation, but now ‘essential’ has taken on new meaning in the pandemic. Having businesses like ours open right now is crucial for the food supply and for our farmers. We are very proud of our team for following proper rules at work. Most of them have also done this at home, and we encourage everyone to do this. Our thoughts and prayers are with our two employees who tested positive and also with all people affected by the virus.”

Ted Wampler, Jr., President and CEO of Wampler’s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter