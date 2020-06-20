Coronavirus: 429 new cases in Tennessee, up 1.3% to 34,446

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Tennessee reported 429 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — a 1.3% one-day increase — to bring the total to 34,446.

This comes after the biggest single-day increase in cases for Tennessee on Friday. And it wasn’t driven by an outbreak at a prison, as has been the case on other big increase days. The Shelby County Sheriff did report the sheriff’s office 162 jail detainees and 75 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

And the state is among those where coronavirus is on the uptrend.

Deaths rose from to 524, an increase of nine from Friday, or 1.7%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 22,838 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,266 people hospitalized and 675,101 have been tested.

Walters State Community College announced Saturday the first report of a positive COVID-19 case on the Morristown campus.

Sevier County’s rapid increase in new cases this month has continued. It is making national Top 10 listes of where COVID-19 is spreading fastest. It’s rapid rise in cases began after the tourism industry began reopening.

Student athletes are on campus at the University of Tennessee and the university announced Friday a basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19. “With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department.” said Tom Satkowiak, Tennessee associate athletic director for communications.

Some universities around the country are seeing large numbers of positive cases.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 34,446 as of June 20, 2020 including 524 deaths, 2,266 hospitalizations and 22,838 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/AMa8gaXEBI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 20, 2020