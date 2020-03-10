Coronavirus: 6th case confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.
The patients are men in Middle Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The Tennessee Health Department is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases, the agency said. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.
The Tennessee Department of Health is posting COVID-19 updated numbers online by 3 p.m. ET each day.
The department’s State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist in identifying cases and treating individuals.
The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions, including Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.
