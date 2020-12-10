Coronavirus: Anderson County Court suspends in-person appearances, proceedings

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Legal officials with Anderson County released a joint statement Wednesday confirming the suspension of in-person appearances and courtroom proceedings beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, due to COVID-19.

The suspension will last until Jan. 4.

The only exceptions to the suspension are important emergency hearings or constitutionally mandated processes, such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody, according to the release.

“The rate of infection in the community, protecting the capacity of our local health care systems, the potential spreading of the virus among the public as the result of court appearances, and the potential direct health consequences to all concerned that are appearing or working in our courts must be balanced against the need for court hearings.” Anderson County Courts joint release

The joint release was signed by Anderson County Court judges, a magistrate, a public defender and District Attorney General David Clark.