Coronavirus: Boy Scout summer camp canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America has decided to cancel summer camp and its local day camps this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weeklong summer camp at Camp Buck Toms in Roane County on average hosts nearly 2,500 scouts, with many of them coming from out of state.
The council’s Scout Executive telling us even with every precaution taken, the risk would still be too high for staff and campers alike.
We’re told full refunds will be available for troops or they can apply those funds to next summer’s camp.
But, there are still ways for the would-be scout campers to enjoy it this year — there will also be a virtual experience in flag raisings, camp fires, merit badges and all, but details are coming soon.
