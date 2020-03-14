Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County, mayor says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Mayor’s Office said Friday night it was notified by the county health department that a person had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is the county’s first case of coronavirus.

“This patient was tested by qualified medical professionals and is remaining in their home. The Tennessee and Campbell County Health Departments are monitoring this patient and have declared that this patient has not communicated the virus to any other person. The public need take no special action beyond good personal hygiene and cleanliness,” Mayor Morton stated in the release.

The mayor’s office also advised the public to continue frequent soap-and-water handwashing and to stay home if sick.

No further information was yet available.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported earlier Friday there were 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. The Campbell County case had not been part of that count, as of Friday night.

