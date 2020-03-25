Coronavirus Cases: 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, state health department reports

Three have died in state from coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 784 cases of COVID-19, up just 18% from the 667 officially reported on Tuesday.

There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Wednesday.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

Knox County has 20 coronavirus cases. The Knox County Health Department said earlier Wednesday that four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six who tested positive have recovered. A total of 341 tests have been conducted in Knox County.

In the state, some 11,796 tests have been given, according to Tennessee Department of Health statistics.

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 784 as of March 25, 2020, including three deaths and 53 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jPOhnKfBA1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 25, 2020

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases

0-10 12 11-20 46 21-30 224 31-40 144 41-50 109 51-60 105 61-70 80 71-80 43 80+ 14 Pending 7 Total 784