Coronavirus Cases: 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, state health department reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 784 cases of COVID-19, up just 18% from the 667 officially reported on Tuesday.
There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Wednesday.
Knox County has 20 coronavirus cases. The Knox County Health Department said earlier Wednesday that four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six who tested positive have recovered. A total of 341 tests have been conducted in Knox County.
In the state, some 11,796 tests have been given, according to Tennessee Department of Health statistics.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|0-10
|12
|11-20
|46
|21-30
|224
|31-40
|144
|41-50
|109
|51-60
|105
|61-70
|80
|71-80
|43
|80+
|14
|Pending
|7
|Total
|784
