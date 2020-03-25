Breaking News
784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, including 3 deaths state health department reports
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus Cases: 784 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, state health department reports

Coronavirus

Three have died in state from coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 784 cases of COVID-19, up just 18% from the 667 officially reported on Tuesday.

There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Wednesday.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

Knox County has 20 coronavirus cases. The Knox County Health Department said earlier Wednesday that four people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six who tested positive have recovered. A total of 341 tests have been conducted in Knox County.

In the state, some 11,796 tests have been given, according to Tennessee Department of Health statistics.

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
0-10 12
11-20 46
21-30 224
31-40 144
41-50 109
51-60 105
61-70 80
71-80 43
80+ 14
Pending 7
Total 784

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter