Coronavirus: Celebrating Easter online during a pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Easter will be celebrated Sunday, it’s one of the most sacred times of the year for Christians, but churches are closed following federal guidelines.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare shows you how one church will celebrate Easter with no one in the sanctuary.

When the Reverend David Crocker goes to the pulpit this Sunday, Easter Sunday, his sermon will be titled “The Easter Solution.”

However, the pews at First Baptist Church in downtown Knoxville will be empty as they have been for the last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But cameras will be powered Sunday streaming the service on different online platforms.

While the Easter service will be delivered to an empty sanctuary many will be watching and listening. 

“We can be connected through technology in ways that we never could before. That might not be ideal, but at least we have a sense of connectedness,” Interim Pastor David Crocker said. “The title of my sermon on Sunday is the Easter Solution. It will be an attempt to apply the message of Easter to what we are experiencing right now. Fear, anxiety, the uncertainty. We feel that the real message of Easter really does speak directly to some of what we are feeling today.”

Crocker says leading worship where he can’t see people’s faces is different — but he believes as a community, we will all be stronger when the crisis passes.

“Anytime we experience trouble we are driven back to what is important. Where do we find our source of strength? For those of us who are believers that always brings us back to God. Easter is the real basis of that. It’s an opportunity for us to be the people of God and not just talk about it,” Crocker said.

For Christians, Easter is a time of spiritual rebirth.

With the world facing a crisis of near-Biblical proportions, it’s likely this Easter, many people will turn to their faith praying for healthier days and for the crisis to end.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

