Coronavirus: City of Kingston cancels Fourth of July celebrations

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Kingston has announced the cancellation of this year’s Smokin’ the Water Festival due to the coronavirus.

City officials said they decided to cancel the annual Fourth of July celebration on the Kingston waterfront because of crowds, noting there would be no real way to enforce social distancing. Officials added the festival’s fireworks are funded by donations and it didn’t feel appropriate to ask businesses to give at this time.

City officials thanked everyone for understanding, saying they can’t wait for the festival’s return next year with a bigger and better celebration.