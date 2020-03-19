Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile home manufacturer Clayton Homes said Thursday a worker in its Maryville headquarters tested positive this week for COVID-19.

The employee was asked to self-isolate and seek the advice of a medical professional as soon as they identified potential exposure, the company said in a statement. The worker has not been in the office since last week.

Clayton Homes had its offices deep cleaned last weekend, and all headquarters workers have been sent home while another deep cleaning is performed, the company said.

Clayton also has established a task force to monitor COVID-19, and implemented workplace sanitation procedures and policies to help protect the health of employees.

“We have and continue to implement extensive telecommute options. Over the last several weeks we have canceled or rescheduled upcoming large meetings and events,” the company said.

The official state tally of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee was 154 on Thursday.