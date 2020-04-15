Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing already underway in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One free drive-thru testing event has already kicked off in East Tennessee.
The city of Oak Ridge is teaming up with Kroger to offer free drive-thru testing at Oak Ridge High School Wednesday through Friday, helping officials learn the status of the virus in East Tennessee.
PREVIOUS STORY: Kroger Health, City of Oak Ridge partner to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site
“The only way our policy makers, city mayors and managers can make these decisions is with data. We have to know if the virus has increased or if we’ve plateaued; exactly what’s going on. There’s no way to do that without testing.”Darryl Kerley – Oak Ridge Fire Chief
The city is able to test around 250 people each day, but they ask that you only make an appointment if you’re exhibiting some COVID-19 symptoms.
Whether it’s dry cough, difficulty breathing, fever, or a loss of taste or smell.
Those results return in three to seven days.
This free testing event continues Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge High School. You can set up an appointment in advance through krogerhealth.com.
