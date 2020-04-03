Closings
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 2, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

President Trump took a second COVID-19 test today, the New England Patriots help by taking a round trip flight to China, businesses everywhere are stepping up to make critical PPE, and other updates from around the country.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Thursday, April 2, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Smokies extend park closure through April

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Students getting meals during crisis

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

