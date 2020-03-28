‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - The Powell Animal Hospital is essentially closed to clients but still open for business.

Through its new "curbside service" the animal hospital has found a way to continue to operate while doing its part to slow the spread COVID-19.

"As we knew that things were getting more serious and following the guidance of the CDC and the Knox County Health Department we knew that we needed to make changes to keep our staff safe and keep our clients safe while providing the service that we're really known for," Janell Peterson said. "We knew that coming up this week was the time to make those changes."

The biggest change is that clients are no longer coming inside the facilities when their animals have an appointment. Instead, when clients pull up to the Powell Animal Hospital they're instructed to call inside and a member of the staff will come out and retrieve the animal.

"We're coming out to meet them in the parking lot," Peterson explained. "We're doing a lot of our communication over the phone too. We're making phone calls to get the information we need to get about their pets and to inform them about their pets."

To eliminate the potential spread of COVID-19, the hospital is also asking owners to remove leashes and any other personal belongings, and opting to use their own washable leashes to transport the animals in and out of the building. Once inside, the staff takes off their gloves, wash their hands and move forward with the appointment.

"There's been research looking at whether or not pets can transmit the disease," Peterson said. "To this point, there's been no evidence saying they can get sick with the disease or transmit it to people. We also know that because their fur is more porous they are not great carriers of the virus on their actual selves."

It's been a learning curve for both the staff and clients, but one that has Peterson even more grateful for her staff and clients than before.

"It's helped us to see what troopers everybody is," she said. "Our staff, our clients, our leadership, everybody has been a team player in this and making the changes that need to be made and really doing it with positivity."